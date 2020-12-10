Mahalia, Headie One and Nines lead the wins at 2020 MOBO Awards

Mahalia, Headie One and Nines were among the big winners at last night’s 2020 MOBO Awards, with Mahalia and Nines walking away with two trophies each.
The awards ceremony returned for the first time since 2017 last night (December 9) to celebrate music of Black origin.
For his album ‘Crabs in a Bucket’, Nines won Album of the Year as well as the top prize in the Best Hip Hop Act category.
Following her rousing 2019 album ‘Love and Compromise’ and this year’s ‘Isolation Tapes’ EP, Mahalia won Best Female Act and Best R&B/Soul Act.
Headie One was named Best Male Act, beating out fellow nominees Stormzy, J Hus and Nines.
Young T & Bugsy were among the evening’s other winners, granted the public-voted award for Song of the Year for ‘Don’t Rush’ which also feature Headie One.
You can find the full list of 2020 MOBO Winners below.
MOBO Awards returned in 2020 for its biggest ceremony to date after a two-year hiatus. Organisers had promised “more determination and energy” than ever before.
2020 MOBO Award winners
Album of the Year
Nines – ‘Crabs in a Bucket’
Best Male Act
Headie One
Best Female Act
Mahalia
Song of the Year
Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)
Best Newcomer
Aitch
Video of the Year
NSG – ‘Lupita’
Best R&B/Soul Act
Mahalia
Best Hip Hop Act
Nines
Best Grime Act
JME
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film
Michael Ward as Marco, Blue Story
Best Media Personality
Chinkz
Best Album 2017-2019
Ella Mai – ‘Ella Mai’
Best African Act
Wizkid
Best Reggae Act
Buju Banton
Best Gospel Act
CalledOut Music
Best Jazz Act
Ego Ella May
Best Producer
Jae5
Inspiration Award
Steve McQueen