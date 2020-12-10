Mahalia, Headie One and Nines lead the wins at 2020 MOBO Awards

Mahalia, Headie One and Nines were among the big winners at last night’s 2020 MOBO Awards, with Mahalia and Nines walking away with two trophies each.

The awards ceremony returned for the first time since 2017 last night (December 9) to celebrate music of Black origin.

For his album ‘Crabs in a Bucket’, Nines won Album of the Year as well as the top prize in the Best Hip Hop Act category.

Following her rousing 2019 album ‘Love and Compromise’ and this year’s ‘Isolation Tapes’ EP, Mahalia won Best Female Act and Best R&B/Soul Act.

Headie One was named Best Male Act, beating out fellow nominees Stormzy, J Hus and Nines.

Young T & Bugsy were among the evening’s other winners, granted the public-voted award for Song of the Year for ‘Don’t Rush’ which also feature Headie One.

You can find the full list of 2020 MOBO Winners below.

MOBO Awards returned in 2020 for its biggest ceremony to date after a two-year hiatus. Organisers had promised “more determination and energy” than ever before.

2020 MOBO Award winners

Album of the Year

Nines – ‘Crabs in a Bucket’

Best Male Act

Headie One

Best Female Act

Mahalia



Song of the Year

Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)



Best Newcomer

Aitch

Video of the Year

NSG – ‘Lupita’



Best R&B/Soul Act

Mahalia

Best Hip Hop Act

Nines



Best Grime Act

JME

Best International Act

Burna Boy



Best Performance in a TV Show/Film

Michael Ward as Marco, Blue Story



Best Media Personality

Chinkz



Best Album 2017-2019

Ella Mai – ‘Ella Mai’

Best African Act

Wizkid



Best Reggae Act

Buju Banton



Best Gospel Act

CalledOut Music



Best Jazz Act

Ego Ella May

Best Producer

Jae5

Inspiration Award

Steve McQueen