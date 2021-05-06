Mahalia, Jake Bugg and Pale Waves lead additions to Standon Calling 2021 line-up

The likes of Mahalia, Jake Bugg, Pale Waves, Griff and Georgia have all been added to the line-up for Standon Calling’s 2021 return.

It comes after the Hertfordshire event previously confirmed that headliners Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream will lead the line-up for the returning festival, which was previously forced to cancel in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s now been confirmed that the second wave of acts will see all the aforementioned artists heading to Standon from July 22-25, alongside the likes of hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash, Shygirl, Lava La Rue and DJ Yoda.

Advertisement

Describing the new additions, festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said: “I am incredibly excited and proud that in just a few months time, we will be welcoming festival fans and friends together once again at Standon Calling 2021.

We're excited to announce that this incredible bunch of artists will be joining us this July for one hell of a party 🥳⁣

⁣

FINAL tickets remaining 👉 https://t.co/oi1nNWi5qI⁣

⁣

Don't sleep on it Standoners! 🌳

⁣#standoncalling #announcement #festival pic.twitter.com/YbSuKmHD4i — Standon Calling (@StandonCalling) May 6, 2021

“Not just a landmark moment after the past year, I’m also delighted to have our greatest lineup to date playing across the weekend for our belated 15th Birthday celebrations. These new names announced today are just another sign that there truly is something for everyone at Standon Calling. I can’t wait to see everyone this July, it’s going to be a special one”.

Other previously announced acts at this year’s festival include the likes of Craig David, De La Soul, Mystery Jets, Squid, Everything Everything, Sister Sledge, Sophie Ellis Bextor featuring Sink The Pink and Biig Piig.

Ticketholders from the cancelled 2020 edition of Standon Calling can roll their tickets over to this year’s festival, and all remaining tickets and passes are on sale now here.

Advertisement

Other UK festivals such as Reading & Leeds, Wireless, Latitude and The Isle of Wight Festival have also confirmed they are taking place this summer.