Mahalia postpones Brixton Academy headline show until 2021

Mahalia has rescheduled her planned London headline show for the second time, with the event now set to take place next summer.

The R&B artist, who released her debut album ‘Love and Compromise’ in 2019, was initially due to take to the stage at Brixton Academy on May 1 this year, her 22nd birthday. However, it was later postponed until August amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Now, Mahalia has confirmed that the sold-out date has been pushed back to May 2021, in line with updated government advice surrounding mass gatherings.

Advertisement

“It’s happening. Same time, same place but 1 year later,” the singer wrote on Twitter of her “23rd birthday show”.

PSA !!!!!!! It’s happening. Same time, same place but 1 year later. My 23rd birthday show. All tickets bought for the original show will be valid. I can’t believe I’ve gotta wait so long to do this but we bout to go bigger and better. See you lot in 2021 for the movie 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2Q1ZEJfB4A — Mahalia 🤍 (@mahalia) May 25, 2020

“I can’t believe I’ve gotta wait so long to do this but we bout to go bigger and better. See you lot in 2021 for the movie,” Mahalia added.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 show will remain valid for the May 1, 2021 performance.

In a recent interview with NME, Mahalia discussed her recent EP ‘Isolation Tapes’ – which arrived the same day her Brixton show was originally due to take place. “It was all stuff that I loved and that nobody ever gets to hear,” she said of the project.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, she compared releasing her debut record to “giving birth”. “It really felt like a whole world was lifted off me. I don’t think I slept for the last two months before it was released,” she said.