Maisie Peters adds extra dates to UK and European tour

Maisie Peters has announced an extra set of dates on her upcoming 2023 UK and European tour – check out the schedule below and buy tickets here.
The singer-songwriter – whose second album ‘The Good Witch’ came out back in June – first announced the tour earlier this year, which will see her perform the biggest headline gig of her career to date at Wembley Arena on November 3.
Peters has now announced an extra set of gigs on the ‘Road To Wembley Tour’. She will perform in Newcastle on October 18, followed by Nottingham (22), Liverpool (23), Belfast (27) and Bristol (31).
Extra dates in Europe includes shows in Ghent, Paris, Drammen, Stockholm and Copenhagen in February 2024. Tickets for all newly announced dates will go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (August 25). You can purchase yours here.
The singer-songwriter has spent much of this year on tour with Ed Sheeran, whose record label she is signed to.
In an Instagram caption announcing her new headline shows, Peters wrote that she “can’t wait to bring this album to u live”, adding: “i have been on tour for most of the last few years and nothing is more fulfilling to me than playing this music to rooms for of u all.”
Previously speaking about her new album, Peters explained: “These songs feel like spells, some of them manifestations, some of them hexes and curses and charms of protection for myself and my friends – it’s my pen, my book, and you are all my coven.
“This album contains my great, my bad, my ugly; it is the truest reflection of my life this past year, and I hope you see that. The good witch era begins.”
Find full list of UK and European tour dates below.
Maisie Peters’ UK and European tour 2023/24:
OCTOBER
17 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow
18 – NX, Newcastle Upon Tyne
19 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds
21 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
22 – Rock City, Nottingham
23 – Liverpool Content, Liverpool
25 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
27 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast
29 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham
31 – O2 Academy, Bristol
NOVEMBER
1 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
3 – OVO Arena Wembley, London
2024
FEBRUARY
13 – De Vooruit, Ghent, Belgium
14 – Olympia, Paris, France
17 – Union Scene, Drammen, Norway
18 – Fryshuset Arenan, Stockholm, Sweden
20 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
22 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
23 – Tonhalle, Munich, Germany
24 – Zoom, Frankfurt, Germany
26 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
27 – Tivolivredenburgh, Utecht, Netherlands
28 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany