Maisie Peters announces biggest headline show to date at Wembley Arena

Maisie Peters has announced the biggest headline show of her career to date at London’s Wembley Arena – find out how to buy tickets here.

The singer-songwriter is currently on tour with Ed Sheeran – whose record label she is signed to – in Australia, and will tour the UK from next month.

After the release of her second album ‘The Good Witch’ on June 16, Peters will play Wembley on November 3. It follows a London date at the Hammersmith Apollo on April 27, moved from the shuttered Brixton Academy.

Discussing the Wembley date on Instagram, Peters said to fans: “i truly cannot believe i am saying this but … i am going to be playing ovo wembley arena on the 3rd november 2023 !!!

“this is gonna be the most magical show yet, my biggest headline show ever + the album will be out + of course there will be fun surprises and perhaps even specials guests.”

Fans can gain pre-sale access to the show by pre-ordering ‘The Good Witch’ from Peters’ UK store here before 3pm GMT on Tuesday, February 28 for the pre-sale beginning Wednesday, March 1 at 10am GMT.

A general sale will then take place on Friday, March 3, also at 10am GMT. You’ll be able to buy general sale tickets here.

Discussing her new album, which follows 2021 debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’, Peters said: “This is my heart and soul, my blood on the page, the collection of stories that I’ve managed to capture in the past year. A true chronicle of my life in recent history, it is my own twisted version of a breakup album and it all draws upon the same couple of months’ worth of experiences and inspirations.

“It ducks and weaves between the real and surreal, and centres my own universe, of which I am of course the keeper of the keys and the holder of the cards – the good witch, if you will. It goes from light to dark in the flip of a switch and I hope takes you on a journey whereby the end you feel like you’ve gotten lost in someone else’s planet for a bit.”

See the singer’s upcoming UK tour dates below.

APRIL 2023

14 – Newcastle, Newcastle University

15 – Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms

18 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

19 – Leicester, O2 Academy Leicester

21 – Norwich, University Of East Anglia

22 – Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford

23 – Cardiff, Tramshed

27 – London, Eventim Apollo

MAY 2023

02 – Antwerp, Trix

03 – Paris, Le Trianon

05 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Max

06 – Berlin, Heimathafen Neukoelln

07 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

NOVEMBER 2023

03 – London, Wembley Arena