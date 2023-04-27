Maisie Peters has announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for this autumn – find all the details below.

The singer-songwriter, whose second album ‘The Good Witch’ is due out on June 16, will complete a run of UK shows tonight (April 27) at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London.

Peters is set to return to the capital for the biggest headline gig of her career to date at Wembley Arena on November 3.

Today, the musician has confirmed that she’ll be hitting the road before that milestone concert for the ‘Road To Wembley Tour’.

The stint will kick off in Glasgow on October 17, with Peters also scheduled to play in Leeds (October 19), Manchester (21), Dublin (25), Birmingham (29) and Bristol (November 1) ahead of Wembley.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST next Friday (May 5) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale by pre-ordering ‘The Good Witch’ via Peters’ official store before 2pm BST on Tuesday (May 2).

The full list of dates for Maisie Peters’ ‘Road To Wembley Tour’ is as follows:

OCTOBER

17 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

19 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

21 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

25 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

29 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

NOVEMBER

1 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

3 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

Peters has already released two singles from ‘The Good Witch’: ‘Body Better’ and ‘Lost The Breakup’. Other tracks due to appear on the record include ‘Coming Of Age’, ‘You’re Just A Boy (And I’m Kinda The Man)’ and ‘Therapy’.

Speaking previously about the project, Peters explained: “These songs feel like spells, some of them manifestations, some of them hexes and curses and charms of protection for myself and my friends – it’s my pen, my book, and you are all my coven.

“This album contains my great, my bad, my ugly; it is the truest reflection of my life this past year, and I hope you see that. The good witch era begins.”

The singer’s 2023 live itinerary also features performances at Liverpool Sound City, The Great Escape Festival, TRNSMT and Y Not.