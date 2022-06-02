Maisie Peters recruits Matt Maltese for new version of ‘Cate’s Brother’

Maisie Peters and Matt Maltese have teamed up for a new version of the former’s recent single ‘Cate’s Brother’, which you can check out below.

‘Cate’s Brother’ came out last month and follows Peters’ 2021 debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’. It lands as the singer-songwriter is midway through a UK and European stadium tour in support of Ed Sheeran.

“Matt became Cate’s brother and I can think of no one better suited to the job we are excited for u to hear it,” Peters wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Listen to the Taylor Swift-referencing ‘Cate’s Brother (Matt’s Version)’ below.

Maisie Peters signed to Ed Sheeran‘s label Gingerbread Man Records for her debut album.

“Signing to Gingerbread is a dream come true,” Peters said in a statement. “I grew up inspired and in awe of Ed, like many other 13-year-olds who heard ‘Lego House’ for the first time, so it’s kind of amazing and hard to believe that I get to be the 21-year-old who is able to call him and the whole Gingerbread team now friends, family and mentors for life.”

Maltese, meanwhile, released third album ‘Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow’ last October. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Written as a form of escapism during last year’s first national lockdown, third full-length ‘Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow’, is, in contrast, what Maltese has described as his “most hopeful work yet”.

“His journey from a louche, world-weary cynic to an artist centred on hard-won optimism certainly makes for a rapt listen: the knife-sharp snide commentary has slowly started to melt away in favour of grace and generosity. It can knock you off balance.”