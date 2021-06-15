Maisie Peters signs to Ed Sheeran’s record label and announces debut album

Maisie Peters has signed to Ed Sheeran‘s label Gingerbread Man Records and announced her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’.

Peters’ first LP is set for release on August 27 and will be previewed on July 2 with the single ‘Psycho’, which was co-written with Sheeran and Steve Mac.

“Signing to Gingerbread is a dream come true,” Peters said in a statement. “I grew up inspired and in awe of Ed, like many other 13-year-olds who heard ‘Lego House’ for the first time, so it’s kind of amazing and hard to believe that I get to be the 21-year-old who is able to call him and the whole Gingerbread team now friends, family and mentors for life.

“I’m so excited to announce ‘You Signed Up For This’, it really is my (albeit not hugely long) life’s work and my proudest achievement; it is my favourite album maybe ever and whilst I may be biased, I really hope it goes into the world and becomes lots of other people’s favourite too.

“It all means the world and is my world and there is nothing I would rather do.”

Sheeran said he was “excited to announce that I’ve signed the wonderful Maisie Peters to Gingerbread Man Records”.

“She’s a very special artist who continues to push her storytelling in new directions,” he added. “We had a few great writing sessions together and from there I knew I had to work with her. Can’t wait for you to hear her debut album.”

You can see the tracklist for Peters’ ‘You Signed Up For This’ below.

You Signed Up For This I’m Trying (Not Friends) John Hughes Movie Outdoor Pool Love Him I Don’t Psycho Boy Hollow Villain Brooklyn Elvis Song Talking To Strangers Volcano Tough Act

Sheeran will release ‘Bad Habits’, his first new solo single in almost four years, next week.