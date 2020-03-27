Major Lazer and Marcus Mumford have teamed up for the most unexpected collaboration of the year so far.

The dance trio comprised of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums have recruited Mumford to take on vocal duties on their new single, ‘Lay Your Head On Me’.

According to a press release, the collaboration came about after Mumford and Diplo became friends and started experimenting in the studio together. Danish pop star MØ, who has previously worked with Major Lazer on the likes of ‘Lean On’, ‘Lost’ and ‘Cold Water’, also co-wrote ‘Lay Your Head On Me’. Listen to it below now.

Last week, Mumford shared a cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to benefit the Grenfell Foundation and War Child UK. In an Instagram Live video, he explained: “It felt like we could get something out in the world that would benefit both of those organisations.”

The Mumford & Sons frontman has been an outspoken voice on the Grenfell Tower tragedy, using the band’s acceptance speech for the 2019 Steinbeck Award to highlight the incident.

“What became clear, in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, is that there was an endemic problem of voicelessness in this part of our community,” he said. “Or, rather, the voices of the marginalised were left unheard. Right on the doorstep of the famously wealthy Notting Hill, Grenfell Tower was occupied by residents all too often failed by both market and state.

Meanwhile, Diplo recently shared with fans that he was self-isolating away from his home so as not to risk passing COVID-19 on to his grandchildren and grandmother. “This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe,” he said.