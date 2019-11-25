Major Lazer and Diplo join growing Mad Cool 2020 line-up

In addition to performing with Major Lazer, Diplo looks set to play a separate solo set during the festival

Diplo and Major Lazer have been added to the ever-growing line-up for Mad Cool Festival 2020.

The Madrid event will take place next year between July 8-11, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Foals all on the bill.

Mad Cool have today (November 25) confirmed that Major Lazer will bring their energetic set to the festival, while the group’s co-founder Diplo will also play a separate solo set.

In addition to those two artists, the likes of CCL, Octo Octa, Tycho and Modeselektor have also been added to the Mad Cool bill.

Tickets for next year’s festival will go on sale on Sunday (December 1) at mid-day and will be available through Mad Cool’s official sales channels: Madcoolfestival.es, Ticketmaster.es and Festicket.

Mad Cool Festival is also reviewing its pricing structure for 2020, meaning that a day ticket will cost 65€, a 3-day pass will be 149€ and a 4-day pass is 159€. These prices will only apply, however, to the first 15,000 tickets that are sold.

A VIP day pass costs 150€, while three and four-day VIP passes are selling for 350€ and 400€ respectively.

Last year, Mad Cool Festival saw the likes of The Cure, The National, Iggy Pop, The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Robyn, Sharon Van Etten, Yonaka, The Gossip and Lauryn Hill all performing at the event.