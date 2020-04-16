Listen to Major Lazer’s remix of The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’

Major Lazer have shared their remix of The Weeknd song ‘Blinding Lights’ — listen to the track below.

The song is taken from the Toronto artist’s, AKA Abel Tesfaye, recent album ‘After Hours’. The record’s accompanying ‘Remixes’ EP included a re-working of ‘Blinding Lights’ by Chromatics.

Major Lazer have now turned their hand to The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’, and you can hear their EDM-influenced remix of the single below.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview about ‘After Hours’ earlier this month, The Weeknd admitted that he did have some doubts about releasing the album as planned given the current coronavirus crisis.

“At first, I felt like it might have been insensitive to release it, but to my fans I felt like I would have been doing a disservice to push it back,” he said.

“Hopefully it can help some people escape our reality, if only for an hour out of their day, while we all work hard to get through this together.”

Last week, The Weeknd admitted to being angry after hearing Usher’s February 2012 song ‘Climax’ as he initially believed that that it sounded like “a Weeknd song”.