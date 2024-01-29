Listen to Malice K’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

Brooklyn-based songwriter and illustrator Malice K features on The Cover this week (January 29) as we continue to renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Malice K can be read here.

To celebrate, the artist – born Alex Konschuh – has put together a playlist titled ‘Currently In Rotation’, featuring tracks from The Beatles, Elliott Smith, Irma Thomas, Roy Orbison and more. Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Advertisement

In September last year, Konschuh released the single ‘PHD’, alongside confirming that he had signed with celebrated label Jagjaguwar [Bon Iver, Unknown Mortal Orchestra]. He is expected to release his debut album proper later this year, following his previous projects: 2020’s ‘Harm Or Heck’ mini-album and its follow-up ‘Clean Up On Aisle Heaven’, released two years later.

Speaking to NME for The Cover, Konschuh described his tumultuous past decade, which has included periods of homelessness and overcoming emotional hardship. “I’ve just been hurtling through space since I was a young a teenager. It felt like nothing was ever going to work out, but everything that’s brought me to this point has been important,” he said.

“I’m just trying to calm my mind and body because it’s been a really rough ten years. I’m learning to enjoy where I’m at now, and it really feels good to see a future in what I’m doing.”

Read the Cover story with Malice K here.