Fans pay tribute as Mallory Knox announce they are splitting up

"It's time to announce that Mallory Knox has come to the end of the road"

Mallory Knox have announced their decision to call it day, revealing that their upcoming UK tour will be their last.

The Cambridge band, who parted ways with previous frontman Mikey Chapman in 2018, released their self-titled fourth album last month. Now, they’ve broken the news to fans that feel unable to continue as a band.

“After 10 years, 4 albums and countless tours it’s time to announce that Mallory Knox has come to the end of the road,” said the band on Facebook. “Unfortunately we’ve reached the point where we feel we’ve taken Mallory as far as we can both professionally and personally.

“This isn’t an easy decision for us to make, ending something that we started when we were teenagers, but we’re grateful to all of you that have granted us the opportunity of a lifetime. We’ve decided that this tour is not only the perfect opportunity to promote what is our final record but also celebrate what has been an incredible decade with you all.”

They added: “We never thought we would achieve what we have and we couldn’t be prouder of the music that we’re leaving behind. Let’s go out with a bang, see you on the road.”

Fans have since taken online to pay tribute to the band and mourn their split:

Mallory Knox’s final UK tour dates are below:

Visit here for tickets and more information.

Sunday September 15 2019 – CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach

Monday September 16 2019 – PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

Tuesday September 17 2019 – BRISTOL THE FLEECE

Thursday September 19 2019 – ST ALBANS Horn

Friday September 20 2019 – PETERBOROUGH Met Lounge

Saturday September 21 2019 – HASTINGS Blackmarket VIP

Monday September 23 2019 – LIVERPOOL Phase one

Tuesday September 24 2019 – MANCHESTER Gorilla

Wednesday September 25 2019 – SHEFFIELD Foundry Sheffield SU

Friday September 27 2019 – LONDON Underworld Camden

Sunday September 29 2019 – GUILDFORD Boileroom

Monday September 30 2019 – BIRMINGHAM Mama Roux’s

Tuesday October 1 2019 – NORWICH UEA Waterfront Studio

Wednesday October 2 2019 – HULL Polar Bear

Friday October 4 2019 – MILTON KEYNES MK11

Sunday October 6 2019 – LEEDS Key Club

Monday October 7 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Think Tank?

Wednesday October 09 2019 – EXETER Exeter Cavern

Thursday October 10 2019 – CHELTENHAM Frog and Fiddle

Friday October 11 2019 – LEICESTER Shed

Saturday October 12 2019 – DOVER Booking Hall

Sunday October 13 2019 – BEDFORD Bedford Esquires