"Arguably this is more culturally significant than a Grammy"

Mallrat has recorded a version of her song ‘Charlie’ in Simlish for forthcoming The Sims 4 expansion game Discover University. Listen to a snippet below.

The Australian songwriter and producer has altered the track’s lyrics to mirror the fictional language established in the video game world of The Sims.

Mallrat said of the news today (November 18): “Honest to God… @thesims commissioned me to re record Charlie in Simlish. Arguably this is more culturally significant than a Grammy. Full thing’s on the Sims 4: Discover University soundtrack 🦋.”

Mallrat, whose real name is Grace Shaw, shared a video of her posing with The Sims’ iconic ‘Plumbob’ mood crystal floating above her head. In another clip she posted a snippet of the revised track in which she can be heard singing in Simlish.

The 21-year-old artist released her third EP, ‘Driving Music’, in September.

In a four-star review NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “The Australian singer, rapper and producer hones in on the minutiae, giving the everyday a magical quality. This expansive EP is her sleekest release to date.”

Mallrat has had a busy 2019 with tour slots supporting Maggie Rogers, an MTV EMA nomination and an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last month.

‘Charlie’, the lead single from Mallrat’s new EP, will be available on the soundtrack to The Sims 4: Discover University. The game is currently available on PC and will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 17, 2019.