Mallrat shares dreamy new single ‘Charlie’ and announces EP, ‘Driving Music’

Six new songs are coming...

Mallrat has released a new single called ‘Charlie’ and announced details of her upcoming EP, ‘Driving Music’.

The rising Australian artist took to Instagram earlier today (August 7) to confirm the new six-track collection, which is now available to pre-order. Included on the EP will be the songs ‘Intro’, ‘Drive Me Round’, and ‘Stay’. See the full tracklist below.

Offering the first taste of new music, the Brisbane singer unveiled ‘Charlie’. The emotional dreamy cut is backed by piano and later introduces snappy electronic percussion.

“And I know it’s bad but I just can’t wait/ ’til you feel in love when you see my face,” Mallrat sings as she delivers a declaration of unapologetic affection.

“‘Charlie’ is about a lot of different things, but mostly just loving people so much, regardless of whether it’s reciprocated or not,” the singer told Australian radio station Triple J of the song’s meaning.

The song is accompanied by a vintage Super 8 official video, which you can watch above.

‘Driving Music’ follows on from Mallrat’s 2018 EP, ‘In The Sky’. Ahead of its release, NME described its cuts ‘Better’ and ‘UFO’ as “sleek and strong, and ready to take on the world”.

The tracklist for ‘Driving Music’ is as follows:

Intro

Drive Me Round

Circles

When I Get My Braces Off

Charlie

Stay

Earlier this year, Mallrat teamed up with Maggie Rogers for a live cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games‘. She supported Rogers on the latter’s European headline tour for 2019.