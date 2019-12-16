News Music News

Malorie Blackman responds to Stormzy shout-out: “I’m stunned and thrilled”

'Heavy Is The Head' was released last Friday

Damian Jones
Malorie Blackman and Stormzy attend Penguin Presents at London Palladium
Malorie Blackman and Stormzy attend Penguin Presents at London Palladium Credit: Getty

Malorie Blackman has responded after Stormzy namechecked her in one of his songs on his new album ‘Heavy Is The Head’.

The children’s book author gets a mention on the track ‘Superheroes’ as he raps: “Serena or Venus, the way I serve it / I’m Malorie Blackman the way I sell books.”

Upon discovering the shout-out, Blackman took to Twitter writing: “Oh my God! I got a namecheck! I’m stunned. And thrilled. Thank you, Stormzy! (Daughter listened and said, ‘Does he have any idea how uncool you are? What the bollocks?!!).

“And what a great song – and I’m not just saying that because I got a namecheck! (Still can’t get over that!) Stormzy, you are hella talented.”

Stormzy has previously described Blackman’s children’s book series Noughts and Crosses as his favourite books of all time. His publishing imprint, #Merky Books, has also acquired Blackman’s autobiography.

Earlier today (December 16), the rapper admitted that despite suffering technical problems at this year’s Glastonbury festival, it was still a triumph and he felt “peace in his heart”.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Radio 2 he said: “”With Glasto for the first time I felt peace, for the first ever time in my life and career I was so peaceful. I done it and I was peaceful. I felt very perfect peace in my heart.”

Meanwhile, Stormzy recently spoke out about Michael Gove’s comments on the rapper and subsequent appropriation of his lyrics, calling it a “weaponised tactic”.

