MAMA Awards 2022: J-hope, BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and IVE lead nominations

The MAMA Awards has announced the full list of nominees for its upcoming November 2022 ceremony – see it below.
- READ MORE: LE SSERAFIM – ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ review: ascendant K-pop rookies regroup and find strength in vulnerability
On October 24, the MAMA Awards (previously known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards) released its full list of nominees across 18 categories. The 2022 MAMA Awards is set to take place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan on November 29 and 30.
BTS member J-hope has racked up a total of six nominations, the most of all artists nominated this year. These include Artist of The Year, Best Male Artist and Best Hip-hop and Urban Music for his solo single ‘More’. That song and his Crush collaboration ‘Rush Hour’ have both also been nominated for Song of The Year. The latter has also gotten a nod for Best Collaboration.
Several groups follow with five nominations each, including BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and IVE.
The winners of most categories will be decided through some combination of judge panel evaluations, song downloads and streams, and physical album sales. However, fans will be able to vote in the Worldwide Fans’ Choice category on the official MAMA Awards website here. Voting will end on November 4 at 11:59PM KST.
See the full list of MAMA Awards 2022 nominations below:
Best New Female Artist
IVE
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
NMIXX
Choi Ye-na
Best New Male Artist
ATBO
TEMPEST
TNX
Xdinary Heroes
YOUNITE
Best Female Artist
IU
Miyeon
Nayeon
Seulgi
Taeyeon
Best Male Artist
J-hope
Kang Daniel
Lim Young-woong
Psy
Zico
Best Female Group
(G)I-DLE
aespa
BLACKPINK
ITZY
Red Velvet
TWICE
Best Male Group
BTS
ENHYPEN
NCT Dream
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Tomorrow X Together
Best Vocal Performance Solo
IU – ‘Drama’
Kim Min-seok – ‘Drunken Confession’
Lee Mu-jin – ‘When it snows’ (featuring. Heize)
Lim Young Woong – ‘Our Blues Our Life’
Taeyeon – ‘INVU’
Best Vocal Performance Group
BIGBANG – ‘Still Life’
BTS – ‘Yet To Come’
Davichi – ‘Fanfare’
ENHYPEN – ‘Polaroid Love’
WINNER – ‘I LOVE U’
Best Band Performance
JANNABI – ‘GRIPPIN’THEGREEN’
Jaurim – ‘STAY WITH ME”
LUCY – ‘PLAY’
The Black Skirts – ‘My Little Lambs’
Xdinary Heroes – ‘Happy Death Day’
Best Dance Performance Solo
Jessi – ‘ZOOM’
Nayeon – ‘POP!’
Psy – ‘That That’ (prod. & feat. Suga)
Sunmi – ‘Heart Burn’
Choi Ye-na – ‘SMILEY’ (feat. BIBI)
Best Dance Performance Male Group
NCT 127 – ‘2 Baddies’
NCT DREAM – ‘Glitch Mode’
SEVENTEEN – ‘Hot’
Stray Kids – ‘Maniac’
Tomorrow X Together – ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’
TREASURE – ‘JIKJIN’
Best Dance Performance Female Group
(G)I-DLE – ‘Tomboy’
BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’
IVE – ‘Love Dive’
LE SSERAFIM – ‘FEARLESS’
NewJeans – ‘Attention’
Red Velvet – ‘Feel My Rhythm’
Best OST
10CM – ‘Drawer’ (Our Beloved Summer OST)
Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – ‘With You’ (Our Blues OST)
MeloMance – ‘Love, Maybe’ (A Business Proposal OST)
V – ‘Christmas Tree’ (Our Beloved Summer OST)
Wonstein – ‘Your Existence’ (Twenty Five, Twenty One OST
Best Collaboration
10CM, BIG Naughty – ‘Just 10 centimeters’
Crush – ‘Rush Hour’ (feat. J-Hope)
Loco, Hwasa – ‘Somebody’
Psy – ‘That That’ (prod. & feat. Suga)
Woo Won-jae, meenoi – ‘Ghosting’ (prod. CODE KUNST)
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
BE’O – ‘Counting Stars’ (feat. Beenzino)
BIG Naughty – ‘Beyond Love’ (feat. 10CM)
J-hope – ‘MORE’
Jay Park – ‘GANADARA’ (feat. IU)
Zico – ‘Freak’
Song of the Year
All nominees in song categories are automatically nominated for Song of the Year
Artist of the Year
All nominees in artist categories are automatically nominated for Artist of the Year
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10
aespa
ASTRO
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
Billlie
BLACKPINK
Brave Girls
BTOB
BTS
Chungha
Crush
Dreamcatcher
ENHYPEN
EVERGLOW
fromis_9
(G)I-DLE
Girls’ Generation
GOT7
ITZ
IU
IVE
Jay Park
Jessi
Jo Yu-ri
Kai
Kang Daniel
KARD
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
LOONA
MAMAMOO
MONSTA X
NCT 127
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
NMIXX
ONEUS
PENTAGON
Psy
Red Velvet
SEVENTEEN
STAYC
Stray Kids
Sunmi
THE BOYZ
TREASURE
TWICE
Tomorrow X Together
WINNER
Choi Ye-na