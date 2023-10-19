MAMA Awards 2022: Jungkook, (G)I-DLE, SEVENTEEN and Jisoo lead nominations

The MAMA Awards has announced the full list of nominees for its upcoming November 2023 ceremony – see it below.
This year MAMA Awards are set to take place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on November 28 and 29. The winners of most categories will be decided through a combination of judge panel evaluations, song downloads and streams, and physical album sales.
The year’s nominees are led by BTS‘ Jungkook and Jimin, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo, Big Bang‘s Taeyang and TXT, all of whom received four nominations across the various categories. Acts such as NewJeans, NCT Dream and more also received multiple nominations.
Meanwhile, the first round of voting for the Worldwide Fans’ Choice category today (October 19) at 5pm KST. The top 20 artists from that vote will then go on to the second round, which kicks off on November 6 at 11:59PM KST. Both round will be held through the official MAMA Awards 2023 website.
See the full list of MAMA Awards 2023 nominations below:
Best New Male Artist
BOYNEXTDOOR
EVNNE
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Best New Female Artist
ADYA
EL7Z UP
KISS OF LIFE
LIMELIGHT
tripleS
Best Male Group
EXO
NCT Dream
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TREASURE
TXT
Best Female Group
aespa
(G)I-DLE
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
TWICE
Best Male Artist
Jimin
Jungkook
Lim Young-woong
Parc Jae-jung
Taeyang
V
Best Female Artist
Choi Ye-na
Hwasa
Jeon Somi
Jihyo
Jisoo
Lee Chae-yeon
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
Jimin – ‘Like Crazy’
Jungkook – ‘Seven (Feat. Latto)’
Kai – ‘Rover’
Taeyang – ‘VIBE (Feat. Jimin)’
Taeyong – ‘SHALALA’
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
Hwasa – ‘I Love My Body’
Jeon Somi – ‘Fast Forward’
Jihyo – ‘Killin’ Me Good’
Jisoo – ‘Flower’
Lee Chae-yeon – ‘Knock’
Best Dance Performance Male Group
NCT 127 – ‘Ay-Yo’
NCT Dream – ‘Candy’
SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’
Stray Kids – ‘S-Class’
TXT – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’
ZEROBASEONE – ‘In Bloom’
Best Dance Performance Female Group
aespa – ‘Spicy’
(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’
IVE – ‘I Am’
LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven (Feat. Nile Rodgers)’
NewJeans – ‘Ditto’
STAYC – ‘Teddy Bear’
Best Vocal Performance Solo
DAWN – ‘Dear My Light’
Lee Mujin – ‘Ordinary Confession’
Lim Young-woong – ‘London Boy’
Parc Jae-jung – ‘Let’s Say Goodbye’
V – ‘Love Me Again’
Best Vocal Performance Group
AKMU – ‘Love Lee’
BTOB – ‘Wind And Wish’
BTS – ‘Take Two’
M.C the MAX – ‘Eternity’
MeloMance – ‘A Shining Day’
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
Suga – ‘People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)’
ASH ISLAND – ‘Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)’
J-Hope – ‘On the Street (with J.Cole)’
Jay Park – ‘Candy (Feat. Zion.T)’
Zior Park – ‘CHRISTIAN’
Best Collaboration
Anne-Marie and Minnie – ‘Expectations’
BIG Naughty and Lee Su-hyun – ‘Hopeless Romantic’
BSS and Lee Young-ji – ‘Fighting’
Jungkook and Latto – ‘Seven’
Taeyang and Jimin – ‘Vibe’
Best OST
BIG Naughty – ‘With Me’
BTS – ‘The Planet”
Lim Jae-hyun – ‘Heaven’
Paul Kim – ‘You Remember’
TXT – ‘Goodbye Now’
Best Music Video
(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’
IVE – ‘AM’
Jisoo – ‘Flower’
Jungkook – ‘Seven (Feat. Latto)’
SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’
Stray Kids – ‘S-Class’
Song of the Year
All nominees in song categories are automatically nominated for Song of the Year
Artist of the Year
All nominees in artist categories are automatically nominated for Artist of the Year
Worldwide Fans’ Choice
aespa
AKMU
ATEEZ
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
BTS
CIX
CRAVITY
ENHYPEN
EVNNE
EXO
fromis_9
(G)I-DLE
H1-KEY
Highlight
ITZY
IVE
Jisoo
Jeon Somi
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chae-yeon
Lee Mujin
Lim Youngwoong
MONSTA X
n.SSign
NCT 127
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
NMIXX
ONEUS
P1Harmony
Parc Jae-jung
Red Velvet
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
STAYC
Stray Kids
Super Junior
Taeyang
TEMPEST
THE BOYZ
TXT
TREASURE
TWICE
Xdinary Heroes
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Zior Park