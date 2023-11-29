Here are all the winners from the 2023 MAMA Awards

The 2023 MAMA Awards has concluded its first day of award ceremonies – view the full list of winners below.

The 2023 MAMA Awards kicked off its first day on November 28 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, with its second and final round of awards set to be handed out later tonight (November 29). The winners of most categories were decided through a combination of judge panel evaluations, song downloads and stream numbers along with physical album sales.

Several prestigious awards given out during the MAMA Awards’ first night included the Worldwide Icon of the Year, Favourite New Artist, Worldwide Fans’ Choice awards and more. The winners for the first half of the awards include the likes of Kep1er, BTS, RIIZE and more.

More awards such as Best Female/Male Groups, Best New Male/Female Artists, Best Dance Performance and more will be given out during tonight’s ceremony.

See the full list of MAMA Awards 2023 nominations and winners below:

Awards given out on Day 1:

Samsung Galaxy Worldwide Icon of the Year

BTS

Favourite New Artist

RIIZE

ZEROBASEONE

Inspiring Achievement

TVXQ!

Galaxy Neo Flip Artist

TREASURE

Favourite Asian Girl Group

Kep1er



Favourite Asian Boy Group

INI

Favourite International Artist

Yoshiki

Worldwide Fans’ Choice

aespa

AKMU

ATEEZ

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTOB

BTS

CIX

CRAVITY

ENHYPEN

EVNNE

EXO

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

H1-KEY

Highlight

ITZY

IVE

Jisoo

Jeon Somi

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Chae-yeon

Lee Mujin

Lim Youngwoong

MONSTA X

n.SSign

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

ONEUS

P1Harmony

Parc Jae-jung

Red Velvet

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Taeyang

TEMPEST

THE BOYZ

TXT

TREASURE

TWICE

Xdinary Heroes

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Zior Park

Awards to be given out on Day 2:

Best New Male Artist

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Female Artist

ADYA

EL7Z UP

KISS OF LIFE

LIMELIGHT

tripleS

Best Male Group

EXO

NCT Dream

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TREASURE

TXT

Best Female Group

aespa

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

TWICE

Best Male Artist

Jimin

Jungkook

Lim Young-woong

Parc Jae-jung

Taeyang

V

Best Female Artist

Choi Ye-na

Hwasa

Jeon Somi

Jihyo

Jisoo

Lee Chae-yeon

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

Jimin – ‘Like Crazy’

Jungkook – ‘Seven (Feat. Latto)’

Kai – ‘Rover’

Taeyang – ‘VIBE (Feat. Jimin)’

Taeyong – ‘SHALALA’

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Hwasa – ‘I Love My Body’

Jeon Somi – ‘Fast Forward’

Jihyo – ‘Killin’ Me Good’

Jisoo – ‘Flower’

Lee Chae-yeon – ‘Knock’

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 – ‘Ay-Yo’

NCT Dream – ‘Candy’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’

Stray Kids – ‘S-Class’

TXT – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’

ZEROBASEONE – ‘In Bloom’

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa – ‘Spicy’

(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’

IVE – ‘I Am’

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven (Feat. Nile Rodgers)’

NewJeans – ‘Ditto’

STAYC – ‘Teddy Bear’

Best Vocal Performance Solo

DAWN – ‘Dear My Light’

Lee Mujin – ‘Ordinary Confession’

Lim Young-woong – ‘London Boy’

Parc Jae-jung – ‘Let’s Say Goodbye’

V – ‘Love Me Again’

Best Vocal Performance Group

AKMU – ‘Love Lee’

BTOB – ‘Wind And Wish’

BTS – ‘Take Two’

M.C the MAX – ‘Eternity’

MeloMance – ‘A Shining Day’

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

Suga – ‘People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)’

ASH ISLAND – ‘Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)’

J-Hope – ‘On the Street (with J.Cole)’

Jay Park – ‘Candy (Feat. Zion.T)’

Zior Park – ‘CHRISTIAN’

Best Collaboration

Anne-Marie and Minnie – ‘Expectations’

BIG Naughty and Lee Su-hyun – ‘Hopeless Romantic’

BSS and Lee Young-ji – ‘Fighting’

Jungkook and Latto – ‘Seven’

Taeyang and Jimin – ‘Vibe’

Best OST

BIG Naughty – ‘With Me’

BTS – ‘The Planet”

Lim Jae-hyun – ‘Heaven’

Paul Kim – ‘You Remember’

TXT – ‘Goodbye Now’

Best Music Video

(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’

IVE – ‘AM’

Jisoo – ‘Flower’

Jungkook – ‘Seven (Feat. Latto)’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’

Stray Kids – ‘S-Class’

Song of the Year

All nominees in song categories are automatically nominated for Song of the Year

Artist of the Year

All nominees in artist categories are automatically nominated for Artist of the Year