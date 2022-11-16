J-hope performance, special collaborations announced for MAMA Awards

The 2022 MAMA Awards has announced a series of special performances to be expected at the ceremony later this month.

During the press conference held ahead of the 2022 MAMA Awards today (November 16), the awards committee announced a string of special performances to be expected at the upcoming awards ceremony. The ceremony is set to be held across two days on November 29 and 30 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

BTS‘ J-hope will be performing solo on the second day of the awards, marking the first time he is set to perform his solo material on broadcast. Yoon Shin-hye, chief producer of MAMA, told press that “J-hope’s solo stage will be revealed on broadcast for the first time at the MAMA Awards”. “BTS’s MAMA performances have always been legendary, and we have heard that J-Hope is practicing hard to once again create a performance that goes down in MAMA history,” Yoon said, per Soompi‘s translations.

Several other special performances announced earlier today also include a collaboration between (G)I-DLE and Korean rock band Jaurim, as well as Stray Kids’ production sub-unit 3RACHA (comprising Bang Chan, Han and Changbin) will be joining forces with Squid Game music producer Jung Jae-il and K-Hip-Hop veteran Tiger JK for a performance. Both stages will take place on Day 2 of the 2022 MAMA. All 32 members of rookie girl groups IVE, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX and NewJeans will also be collaborating on a special performance on the first day of the awards.

Yoon also announced during the same press conference that soloist Jeon Somi as well as actor Park Bo-gum will act as the hosts of this year’s ceremonies, with Jeon hosting the first day of events, while Park will host the second.

Second generation girl group KARA were also revealed last week to be reuniting on stage at the MAMA Awards for the first time in seven years. Their performance, which will feature all five original members of the group, is said to be a live premiere of a new song from their upcoming 15th anniversary comeback album ‘Move Again’, the full release of which will coincide with their on-stage reunion.