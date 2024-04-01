MAMAMOO’s Hwasa announces 2024 ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour

MAMAMOO singer Hwasa has announced her upcoming 2024 ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour, with concerts in Taiwan, Singapore and more.
- READ MORE: Life lessons with Amber Liu: “I don’t care how people label me anymore – how I identify is more important”
Today (April 1), MAMAMOO’s Hwasa announced the first batch of dates for her ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour. Notably, the tour is named after the K-pop idol’s fandom name Twits, which in turn was inspired by her 2019 solo debut single ‘Twit’.
Hwasa’s new tour will kick off on May 11 with a concert in Hong Kong, followed by shows in Taipei and Singapore in June 2024. According to the tour’s poster, more dates will be added in the future.
Ticketing and venue information about the announced dates on Hwasa’s 2024 ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.
The dates for Hwasa’s 2024 ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour are:
MAY 2024
11: Hong Kong, China
JUNE 2024
16: Taipei, Taiwan
22: Singapore, Singapore
[HWASA]
HWASA the 1st FANCON TOUR [Twits]
The thrilling first meeting of 'HWASA' and 'Twits'
"I'll shower my love on stage once more today”
2024.05.11 Hong Kong
2024.06.16 Taipei
2024.06.22 Singapore
AND MORE
#화사 #HWASA#Concert #콘서트 #Twits #멍청이#PNATION #피네이션 pic.twitter.com/BZwHMBsPDz
— P NATION (@OfficialPnation) April 1, 2024
In other touring news, South Korean singer B.I has announced the Asia dates for the concerts on his upcoming 2024 ‘Hype Up’ tour, including concerts in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore and more.
Meanwhile, EXO singer D.O. is set to embark on his upcoming 2024 ‘Bloom’ fan concert tour of Asia this June. It’ll include shows in Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta and more.
Elsewhere, Korean-American musician BM of K-pop group KARD has announced his upcoming 2024 ‘After the After Party’ tour of the US, with six shows in May this year.