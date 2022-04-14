Hwasa, EVERGLOW and SF9 to perform at upcoming K-pop festival in London this July

Hwasa of MAMAMOO, EVERGLOW, SF9 and more are set to perform at the 2022 edition of K-pop festival HallyuPopFest, to be held in London this summer.

A total of six K-pop music acts have so far been announced to perform at HallyuPopFest, a K-pop festival that was previously held in Singapore in 2018 and 2019. HallyuPopFest London 2022 is set to take place on July 9 and 10 at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The first wave of acts announced include MAMAMOO singer Hwasa, girl group EVERGLOW, and boybands ASTRO and ONEUS on day one. Meanwhile, the current line-up for day two includes boyband SF9 and CRAVITY, with more artist announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Aside from the three-hour headline concerts taking place each evening, HallyuPopFest will also include a red carpet event as well as several chances to engage with the performing artists. The festival will also feature a HallyuTown “marketplace” as its centrepiece, where the public will be able to experience Korean food and culture, as well as take part in activities.

“HallyuPopFest came about because we wanted to create a festival experience where K-pop fans from all over, from various fandoms, could come together and celebrate their fervent idol support, boundless energy and love for music and dance that are the cornerstones of K-pop,” said Selena Ho in a press statement, chief executive of the Singapore-headquartered HAH Entertainment, which oversees HallyuPopFest operations.

“It will be the UK’s first K-pop festival, as well as HallyuPopFest’s first global landing. It’s an amazing lineup, consisting of a diverse variety of Korean music genres, from pop to rap to adult contemporary to indie artists,” global promoter TEG MJR chief executive Richard Buck added. “There will be something for everyone.”

The ingural HallyuPopFest was held in 2018 in Singapore, and returned to the island-state the following year for its second instalment. Musicians who have performed as part of the HallyuPopFest line-up in previous years include Wanna One, Apink, AOA, Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon, NCT 127, NU’EST, (G)I-DLE, MONSTA X and more.