MAMAMOO’s Hwasa says ‘I’m A 빛’ is an apology to her loved ones

Hwasa of MAMAMOO recently shared that her latest single ‘I’m A 빛’ is an “apology” to the people closest to her.

Yesterday (November 24), MAMAMOO member and soloist Hwasa held an online press conference where she spoke about the message behind her latest song ‘I’m A 빛’. It is the title track of her new single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’, which released on the same day alongside an accompanying music video.

The 26-year-old K-pop idol revealed that she had written the song as an apology to her loved ones. “Through the lyrics, I tried to say sorry to my family and friends in a witty way,” said Hwasa, per The Korea Times.

“I think I missed out on a lot of things in my life as I worked too hard to move forward. In fact, I was hysterical and overly sensitive at times,” the singer confessed. “I also did not take good care of people next to me and I felt guilty about that. Therefore, I wanted to express these feelings with the song.”

She went on to reveal that she had initially been reluctant to write the lyrics to ‘I’m A 빛’ herself. “I was hesitant in the beginning because I knew I would not be able to satisfy myself,” explained the singer. “But in the end, I decided to pen my own lyrics, as ‘I’m A 빛’ is a story about myself.”

‘Guilty Pleasure’ features two other new tracks, ‘FOMO’ and ‘Bless U’, the latter of which was also co-written by Hwasa. This release marks the singer’s first solo project since she renewed her exclusive contract with long-time agency RBW Entertainment earlier this year.