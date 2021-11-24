MAMAMOO’s Hwasa returns with chic music video for ‘I’m A B’

Hwasa of MAMAMOO has dropped a music video for her brand-new single, ‘I’m A B’.

‘I’m A B’ was co-written by Hwasa, who collaborated with in-house RBW Entertainment producer and frequent MAMAMOO collaborator Park Woo-sang. He had most notably worked with Hwasa on her previous solo material, including the singles ‘Twit’ and ‘Be Calm’.

The new song dropped alongside an accompanying visual and Hwasa’s new single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’ at 6pm KST today (November 24). The release marks her first solo project since her debut mini-album ‘María’ dropped in June last year.

The ‘Guilty Pleasure’ single album featured three new tracks – title track ‘I’m A B’, ‘FOMO’ and ‘Bless U’, all three of which have been worked on by Park. ‘Bless U’ also includes writing credits from Hwasa.

The singer first announced her solo comeback on November 11, a day after Hwasa dropped a cryptic “come back trailer” on November 10 via the group’s YouTube channel. ‘Guilty Pleasure’ is also notably Hwasa’s first solo release since she renewed her exclusive contract with RBW Entertainment earlier this year.

Hwasa’s solo comeback was first confirmed by the label back in September, where it had confirmed that she was still working on new material at the time. “But the exact timing of the release has not been decided, and we will share an announcement in the future once it is decided on,” it said at the time.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO made their return in September with the single ‘mumumumuch’, from their Greatest Hits album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’. The 23-track record also included “2021” versions of the quartet’s hits such as ‘I Miss You’, ‘Piano Man’, ‘Decalcomanie’ and more, all of which had been re-recorded.