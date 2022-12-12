MAMAMOO’s Hwasa drops new original solo track ‘Just Talking To Myself’

MAMAMOO singer Hwasa has released a brand-new song ‘Just Talking To Myself’.

On December 8, the K-pop idol unveiled a cosy music video for her new original track ‘Just Talking To Myself’, which will serve as the “logo song” for her upcoming variety programme Hwasa Show, which premieres on YouTube on December 17 KST. The MAMAMOO singer participated in the production and writing for the new song, which is about getting ready to meet a friend.

The accompanying music video begins with Hwasa sound asleep on a sofa. The music kicks in as she wakes up and gets her makeup done, and she later continues singing along to the jazzy new track with a live band.

“On a bright night, how should I draw you? / Talking to myself, I think I’m going to get drunk on the atmosphere / Let your bright smile fall on me / I want you to like me,” she sings on the chorus.

‘Just Talking To Myself’ is the latest of Hwasa’s solo releases, following her November 2021 single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’. That record was led by the title track ‘I’m A 빛’, as well as B-sides ‘FOMO’ and ‘Bless U’.

In an interview with NME this July, Hwasa revealed that her upcoming studio solo effort was “slightly on hold”, adding that the process had not been going as smoothly as she had originally hoped.

Earlier this year, Hwasa also made a comeback with MAMAMOO with ‘Mic ON’ in October, which marked the quartet’s first group release since their 2021 compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’.

In a four-star review of ‘Mic ON’, NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo wrote that the record “flaunts the confident sonic identity that endeared MAMAMOO to many without downplaying the lighter, groovier sound they adapted to.”