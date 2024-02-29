MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul announces solo 2024 ‘Museum: An Epic of Starlit’ world tour

MAMAMOO member Moonbyul has announced her upcoming solo 2024 ‘Museum: An Epic of Starlit’ world tour, featuring concerts in Taiwan, Singapore and more.

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul revealed the first set of dates for her newly announced 2024 ‘Museum: An Epic of Starlit’ world tour today (February 29), through the girl group’s official social media accounts.

The K-pop idol will kick-off her solo world tour this March with a two-night concert at the KBS Arena in Seoul, South Korea. In the following month, the musician will perform shows in the cities of Taipei, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Moonbyul’s solo tour will run into May 2024, with two concerts in Japan, as well as a second show in Taiwan. According to the poster for the tour, the MAMAMOO member will be announcing more shows soon.

Ticketing information for the tour has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Moonbyul’s 2024 ‘Museum: An Epic of Starlit’ world tour are:

MARCH 2024

23: Seoul, South Korea, KBS Arena

24: Seoul, South Korea, KBS Arena

APRIL 2024

07: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei International Convention Center

13: Singapore, Singapore, Capitol Theatre

20: Hong Kong, China, Macpherson Stadium

MAY 2024

04: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung Music Center

08: Osaka, Japan, Zepp Namba

10: Tokyo, Japan, Zepp DiverCity

Earlier this month, Moonbyul released her first full-length album, ‘Starlit of Muse’. The record dropped alongside a music video for lead single ‘Touchin&Movin’, and also features the previously released song ‘Think About’.