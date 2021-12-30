MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul drops ‘Shutdown’, featuring Seori

MAMAMOO member Moonbyul has released the music video for her new single ‘Shutdown’, featuring Seori.

‘Shutdown’ was co-written and produced by Moonbyul, alongside a team of frequent MAMAMOO producers and writers housed under RBW Entertainment, such as CocoDubuPapa, Im Sang-huck and more. The song also features guest vocals from K-R&B singer-songwriter Seori.

Both ‘Shutdown’ and the previously released ‘G999’, featuring Mirani, are set to appear on Moonbyul’s upcoming third solo mini-album ‘6equence’. The forthcoming project, due out on January 19 at 6pm KST, will be her first since renewing her exclusive contract with RBW Entertainment earlier this year.

She first made her solo debut in 2018 with the single album ‘Selfish’, which included the title track of the same name featuring Red Velvet‘s Seulgi The MAMAMOO has also released projects such as ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ and ‘門OON’ over the past few years.

Aside from Moonbyul, fellow MAMAMOO singer Wheein has also announced plans to return with new solo material. The singer will unveil her upcoming release sophomore mini-album ‘Whee’ on January 16.

Meanwhile, Hwasa was the most recent MAMAMOO member to release new solo material, with her single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’ in November. That project featured the title track ‘I’m A 빛’.

Earlier this year, Moonbyul spoke about her thoughts on the group’s notable popularity among female fans. “There’s a certain excitement and emotional aspect that comes out of receiving recognition from the same gender,” Moonbyul said. “Since we are the same gender, it feels like they understand even my inner self.”