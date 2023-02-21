MAMAMOO+ to return with new music in March

MAMAMOO subunit MAMAMOO+ will make their comeback next month.

On February 21, RBW Entertainment informed South Korean media outlet TV Report that the duo of MAMAMOO members Solar and Moonbyul are “preparing for a comeback with the goal of coming March”.

Details including an exact release date, tracklist and album format have not been announced at the time of publishing.

The forthcoming release will mark MAMAMOO+’s first comeback as a duo, and serve as the follow-up to their debut single ‘Better’ featuring rapper BIG Naughty last August. The pair are currently the first and only subunit that MAMAMOO has launched.

Two months after MAMAMOO+’s debut, the quartet returned with their ‘Mic ON’ mini-album, their first group release in over a year. The girl group spent most of 2021 and 2022 focusing on solo projects, with Solar, Wheein and Moonbyul all releasing mini-albums, while Hwasa dropped her single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’.

Member Hwasa has recently participated in several collaborations, including a feature on Epik High’s latest mini-album ‘Strawberry’ and Korean-American singer Jay Park’s single album ‘Yesterday’.

In other RBW Entertainment news, the agency’s newest girl group PURPLE KISS made a comeback last week with their fifth mini-album ‘Cabin Fever’, led by the single ‘Sweet Juice’. The new six-track record was their first release as a sextet, following the departure of member Park Ji-eun in November 2022 due to health issues.