MAMAMOO+ tease upcoming single album ‘Act 1, Scene 1’

MAMAMOO+, a sub-unit of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO consisting of members Solar and Moonbyul, are set to release new music.

On Wednesday (March 8), the duo announced on Twitter that they would be making their return later this month with the single album ‘Act 1, Scene 1’. The project, which will follow their debut single ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty, is set to be released on March 29.

Today (March 10), MAMAMOO+ unveiled the release schedule for ‘Act 1, Scene 1’, detailing when concept photos, music video teasers and more will arrive. The duo are set to drop three concept photos over the next two weeks, before the release of an as-yet-untitled pre-release single and an accompanying music video.

After which, the pair will release three more concept photos and three music video teasers over the next week, until ‘Act 1, Scene 1’ drops on March 29. The group will also drop an ‘Album Making Film Teaser’ during that week.

Last October, MAMAMOO made their long-waited return as a full group with the single ‘ILLELA’, from the mini-album ‘Mic ON’, the quartet’s first release in over a year. It followed their September 2021’s compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’, which only featured two new tracks, ’mumumumuch’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Over the past two years, the members of MAMAMOO have spent the large majority of their time focusing on solo projects. Members Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein all released mini-albums in that timespan, while Hwasa dropped the single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’ as well as the single ‘Just Talking To Myself’.