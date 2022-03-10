MAMAMOO’s Solar drops striking teaser for ‘Honey’ music video

MAMAMOO’s Solar has unveiled a new teaser for the music video of her upcoming solo single, ‘Honey’.

The new visual opens with a giant, white head made of concrete, as an abnormally long black ponytail falls on its side, panning up to reveal that it belongs to Solar, who sits on top. Ominous beeping reminiscent of an alarm clock ring, and the singer appears, bathed in yellow lights.

“The honey drips,” she sings, before the clip cuts. ‘Honey’ is due out March 16 at 6pm KST.

‘Honey’ will arrive alongside the MAMAMOO singer’s first-ever mini-album ‘FACE’, which features four additional tracks. Notably, Solar had co-composed and co-written ‘Honey’ herself, and had also been involved in the production of all songs on the record with the exception of ‘Zinggle Zinggle’.

The forthcoming arrival of ‘FACE’ will mark her first comeback since she made her solo debut in April 2020 with the single ‘Spit It Out’. She is also the third member of MAMAMOO to have made a solo comeback this year, following Wheein with ‘Whee’ and Moonbyul with ‘6equence’, both of which dropped in January.

Solar had tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days after she announced her comeback, after she had come into close contact with another COVID-19 patient on February 23.

Shortly after the news of her diagnosis broke, Solar took to her personal Instagram page to reassure fans of her recovery. “I’ll take this [as a sign] to promote in a healthier way before my solo album comes out. I’ll take good care of myself and come back,” she wrote.

In other news, MAMAMOO, completed by Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa, are set to perform at KPOP.FLEX to be held at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany in May. The remaining lineup includes groups such as AB6IX, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, IVE, EXO’s Kai and NCT Dream.