MAMAMOO+ drop pensive music video for single ‘Save Me’

MAMAMOO sub-unit MAMAMOO+ have dropped a music video for their new pre-release single ‘Save Me’.

On July 18, Solar and Moonbyul of MAMAMOO released a visual for ‘Save Me’, the pre-release single of their upcoming mini-album ‘Two Rabbits’. The record is due out in full on August 3.

The new music video feature the duo singing to the track in separate houses, gazing outside the windows as rain pours outside. Eventually, by both pick up an umbrella and venture outdoors, and the rain stops as they meet in an open field.

“My world is always black / Even as I fake an airy smile / It’s not easy anymore / You were my everything / Been alive for days / Memories with you as emergency food,” they sing on the chorus.

The forthcoming ‘Two Rabbits’ will mark MAMAMOO+’s first mini-album since their debut in August 2022 with the single ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty. The duo made a comeback in March this year with their single album ‘Act 1, Scene 1’, which included the pre-release song ‘Chico Malo’ and title track ‘GGBB’.

In an interview with NME, Solar and Moonbyul revealed that they had wanted to release music as a duo for “a while now”. “We fought sometimes, we agreed sometimes, and we had a lot of experiences to come this far. Becoming a unit wasn’t that difficult, and it was more of a road we had to achieve at some point,” said Moonbyul.

Earlier this month, fellow MAMAMOO member Hwasa signed with Psy’s agency P Nation following her departure from RBW Entertainment in late June, two years after bandmate Wheein left the company. Solar and Moonbyul are now the only members of the girl group still with the K-pop agency.