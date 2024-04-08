MAMAMOO’s Solar teases new solo mini-album ‘Colours’

MAMAMOO singer Solar will be releasing her second solo mini-album, titled ‘Colours’, later this month.

Solar released a teaser for ‘Colours’ earlier today (April 8) through the official MAMAMOO X (formerly Twitter) account. The clip features a cryptic, animated graphic of Solar’s name that slowly morphs to spell ‘Colours’.

The singer’s new mini-album will be released on April 30. More details about the project, such as its tracklist, title track and more, are expected in the coming weeks.

‘Colours’ is the long-awaited follow-up to Solar’s debut mini-album ‘容 : FACE’, which dropped in March 2022. The project was led by the single ‘Honey’, co-penned and produced by Solar herself. Other tracks on that album also included ‘Raw’, the viral ‘Big Booty’ and more.

In a glowing four-star review of the album, NME’s Rhian Daly described ‘容 : FACE’ as a “record of balmy bops”. She added that the release “balances surprises and sultriness over five tracks that leave you wanting more”.

In the time since, Solar joined forces with bandmate Moonbyul to form MAMAMOO’s first subunit, called MAMAMOO+. The pair debuted with ‘Better’ in August 2022, which featured rapper BIG Naughty.

They then made their first comeback as an act in early 2023 with mini-album ‘Two Rabbits’. MAMAMOO also made a full group comeback in October 2022 with mini-album ‘Mic ON’, featuring lead single ‘ILLELLA’.

In other K-pop news, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi recently revealed the official tracklist of her solo debut mini-album ‘YUQ1’, due out later this month. It will be led by title track ‘Freak’, and feature collaborations with bandmate Minnie, rapper pH-1 and more.