MAMAMOO surprise fans with intriguing new teaser

South Korean girl group MAMAMOO have unexpectedly dropped a new teaser, hinting at a potential upcoming comeback

At Midnight KST (May 14), the quartet shared a cryptic new teaser on Twitter. The caption reads “MAMAMOO is coming back for you,” alluding to a possible upcoming release and referencing the lyrics of their 2016 single ‘Decalcomanie’.

The upcoming release will be their first since last November’s ‘Travel’ EP, which featured the singles ‘Dingga’ and ‘Aya’. According to South Korea’s Gaon Chart, ’Travel’ has sold over 170,000 copies, becoming their best-selling release ever.

MAMAMOO’s members spent most of 2020 showcasing their individuality as soloists, kicking off with rapper Moonbyul’s debut EP ‘Dark Side of The Moon’ in February. The group’s leader, Solar, later released her debut single ‘Spit It Out’ on April 23.

Member Hwasa, who previously made her debut with the single ‘Twit’ in 2019 dropped her debut EP ‘Maria’ alongside a single with the same title in June 2020. ‘Maria’ was met with great success, ranking first in over twenty countries on the iTunes Albums Chart.

Just last month, vocalist Wheein released her first-ever EP ‘Redd’ on April 13. Its lead single ‘Water Color’ peaked at number fifteen Billboard’s World Digital songs chart. An English-language version of the track was later released digitally on April 23.

The quartet also recently held their first-ever global concert, “MAMAMOO Live in Seoul”. The show, which was live-streamed on May 1, featured performances of the group’s hits such as ‘gogobebe’ and ‘HIP’.