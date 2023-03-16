MAMAMOO announce dates for first-ever US tour

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO are set to embark on their first-ever tour of the US as part of their wider ‘MY CON’ world tour.

Today (March 15), the quartet officially announced that they would be going on their first North American tour, which will comprise shows in nine cities on both coasts, as well as southern and midwestern markets, over two months.

MAMAMOO’s US tour will first kick off on May 16 in New York, before heading down the coast to Baltimore, Maryland and Atlanta, Georgia. The girl group will then head down south, with shows in Tennessee, Texas and Arizona. The quartet will wrap up their nine-date tour in early June with two shows in California.

Tickets for MAMAMOO’s US tour are set to go on sale 10am local time March 29 at Ticketmaster. More information about venues and ticketing are expected in the coming week.

The dates for MAMAMOO’s ‘MY CON’ US tour are:



MAY

16 – New York, New York

18 – Baltimore, Maryland

20 – Atlanta, Georgia

22 – Nashville, Tennessee

24 – Forth Worth, Texas

27 – Chicago, Illinois

31 – Glendale, Arizona

JUNE

2 – Oakland, California

4 – Los Angeles, California

MAMAMOO’s upcoming US tour is an extension of their ongoing ‘MY CON’ world tour, which kicked off in Seoul on November 18, 2022. As part of the world tour, the girl group have performed in Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines, among other Asian destinations.

Meanwhile, the group’s sub-unit MAMAMOO+, comprising members Solar and Moonbyul, will release new music later this month. The duo are set to unveil the single album ‘Act 1, Scene 1’ on March 29, half a year after they made their debut in August 2022 with the song ‘Better’, featuring BIG Naughty.