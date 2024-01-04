MAMAMOO’s Wheein announces 2024 ‘Whee In The Mood [Beyond]’ world tour

South Korean singer Wheein of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO has announced her upcoming 2024 ‘Whee In The Mood [Beyond]’ world tour.

The tour will kick off in February 2024 with two shows at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Future dates of Wheein’s world tour have yet to be announced.

Ticketing details for the Seoul dates of Wheein’s ‘Whee In The Mood [Beyond]’ are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Wheein’s 2024 ‘Whee In The Mood’ world tour are:

FEBRUARY 2024

24 – Seoul, South Korea, Blue Square Mastercard Hall

25 – Seoul, South Korea, Blue Square Mastercard Hall

In other touring news, South Korean band The Rose have added new dates to the Europe and Asia legs of their ongoing 2023 to 2024 ‘Dawn To Dusk’ World Tour, which will now run into April.

Meanwhile, K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have announced their upcoming ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour, with shows in Barcelona, London, Paris and more. Plus, BamBam of boyband GOT7, has announced the Europe leg of his solo world tour ‘Area 52’.

Elsewhere, K-pop boyband Stray Kids have teased plans to release new music – one album and one special album – and embark on a world tour in 2024.