MAMAMOO’s Wheein addresses departure from RBW in handwritten letter

Wheein of South Korean girl group MAMAMOO has addressed fans following news of her departure from longtime agency RBW Entertainment.

On June 11, RBW announced that the singer would not be renewing her contract with the agency following “in-depth discussions” with the company. She later spoke up about her decision to leave the company and what this means for her future, in a handwritten letter that was uploaded onto her personal Instagram account on June 12.

“I’m ready to leave RBW, an agency that is like my hometown where I spent ten years since I was a trainee crying, smiling and slowly getting to where I am now, and move onto a new environment,” Wheein wrote, as translated by Soompi. “It’s the first time I’ve encountered something like this in my life, so it’s very unfamiliar and difficult, and I feel many different emotions.”

Advertisement

“Thanks to RBW that worked hard with me for a long time and their efforts, I was able to receive so much love. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the agency,” she wrote in the letter.

She also expressed her gratitude to MooMoo (the name of MAMAMOO’s official fanbase) for being with her through “the brightest seven years” of her youth and declared that she would work harder in the future. “I’ll participate in many activities and repay you with good music,” Wheein added.

“All four members of MAMAMOO will always be with you,” she added. “I will keep your countless words of support, concern, and encouragement in my heart and live a wonderful and brave life in the future.”

Wheein is the only member of MAMAMOO who did not renew her contract with RBW Entertainment. Members Moonbyul and Solar renewed their contracts this January, with youngest member Hwasa following soon after in March.

Advertisement

Despite her departure, Wheein has agreed to an “extended agreement” with RBW and will remain a MAMAMOO member until at least December 2023. According to RBW’s statement, she will continue to participate in some of the group’s albums and concerts.