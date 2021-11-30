Wheein of MAMAMOO and Ailee collaborate on new song

MAMAMOO’s Wheein and Ailee are set to collaborate on a brand-new song, set to be released next month.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet Star News, the two labelmates are currently working on a duet that is slated for release sometime in mid-December. Notably, this is the first time Ailee and Wheein will be working together following their move to THE L1VE, the music label founded by VIXX’s Ravi.

Prior to this, Ailee has released her long-awaited third studio album ‘Amy’, which featured the single ‘Don’t Teach Me’. The record also included tracks from her May mini-album ‘Lovin’’, such as ‘Make You Your mind’ and ‘Spring Flowers’.

Recently, the vocalist also made an appearance on the South Korean YouTube channel It’s Live, where she performed a rock-tinged cover of EXO‘s breakthrough single ‘Growl’ accompanied by a live band.

On the other hand, Wheein left her longtime agency RBW Entertainment after her contract with the label expired, becoming the only member of MAMAMOO to not renew her contract with the agency. The remaining members, Moonbyul, Hwasa and Solar, had re-signed earlier this year, opting to renew theirs.

Despite the termination of her contract with RBW, Wheein did make an “extended agreement” to remain a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023, and will continue to participate in future concerts and album releases.

In related news, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa released her new single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’. The project marks her first solo release since her debut mini-album ‘María’, which dropped in June last year.