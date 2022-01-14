MAMAMOO’s Wheein unveils mysterious teaser ‘Make Me Happy’ MV

Wheein has shared a cryptic teaser for her upcoming single ‘Make Me Happy’ (also known as ‘오묘해’ in Korean).

In the new clip, the MAMAMOO member sits in a dim bedroom filled with vintage furnishing as she slowly turns the pages of a book. She later picks up a glass bottle filled with a purple substance with the label “drop me”. The idol gazes at the liquid before squeeze a drop into her eye, which changes colour as she flops onto the bed.

“The time for a new beginning is near. Mood like mysterious purple,” reads the caption on the screen. The clip then cuts back to the scene of the bedroom, where a wormhole has appeared in the centre of the bed.

Advertisement

‘Make Me Happy’ will be the title track of Wheein’s upcming sophomore mini-album ‘Whee’, her first release under THE L1VE. The project is set to include a total of six tracks, including ‘Pink Cloud’ and ‘Letter Filled With Light’, the latter of which was penned by Wheein herself.

Meanwhile, the lyrics for ‘Make Me Happy’ are written by VIXX’s Ravi, the founder of the THE L1VE. He had also participated in the writing and composing of tracks like ‘Deserve (Interlude)’ and ‘Pastel’.

[#WheeIn]

Whee In 2nd Mini Album

[WHEE] TRACK LIST 1. 오묘해 (TITLE)

2. Pink Cloud

3. Letter Filled With Light

4. Deserve (Interlude)

5. 파스텔

6. Paraglide#휘인 #WHEE

2022.01.16.6PM #COMINGSOON pic.twitter.com/eEZiBYahs2 — THEL1VE_OFFICIAL (@THEL1VE_LABEL) December 29, 2021

Wheein signed to new agency last August, following her departure from RBW Entertainment. Despite the end of her contract with RBW, teh singer had also agreed to an “extended agreement” where she will remain a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023.

Advertisement

In December, Wheein teamed up with THE L1VE labelmate Ailee on the duet ‘Solo Christmas’ for the holiday season. That song had been the former’s first project under the new label, and marked the first collaboration between the duo.