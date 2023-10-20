MAMAMOO’s Wheein says she had “never been nervous on stage” until she went solo

MAMAMOO vocalist Wheein hsa come clean about her struggle with stage fright after going solo

On October 18, Wheein guest starred in Apink member Bomi’s YouTube talk show series Bbom Bbom Bbom as a guest star, where she divulged her experiences with stage fright after going went solo.

“Going solo wasn’t very easy for me. I suffered from stage fright for the very first time then. Until I went solo, I’d never been nervous on stage,” she said, per SBS Star. “But the moment I kicked off my solo career, I started to literally shiver whenever I went up the stage.”

Wheein described the experience as “really upsetting”, explaining that “my lips trembled hard, and my hands shook like crazy. They became sweaty and cold as well”. She continued: “It even got to the point where I began to seriously hate myself for getting that nervous. It happened to me every time I performed alone.”

When asked if she has overcome her stage fright, Wheein responded that she hasn’t. “I’m not any better, unfortunately. The more experience I get, the more my mind is constantly racing with ideas. I most likely continue to experience the same kind of nervousness for that reason,” the singer admitted.

Wheein attributed this to her innate perfectionism, saying that she gets “extremely nervous all the time because I’m trying to be perfect. I get nervous thinking that I have to reach that point of perfectness no matter what”.

“People around me always tell me that I sounded amazing during my solo performances, but I never believe their words. I’ve never once felt satisfied,” the MAMAMOO member added.

Wheein’s appearance on Bomi’s talk show comes shortly after she released her first full-length album ‘In The Mood’ last week, led by its title track of the same name.

It is her third body of work as a soloist, following two her 2021 mini-album ‘Redd’ and 2022 released ‘WHEE’. ‘In The Mood’ contains 11 new tracks, one of which feature MAMAMOO bandmate Hwasa. Watch the music video here.