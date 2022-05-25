MAMAMOO’s Wheein says she didn’t like Hwasa at first, calling her a “total attention seeker”

MAMAMOO’s Wheein has revealed that she had a negative first impression of bandmate Hwasa, who she met during their time in middle school.

Wheein recently appeared on an episode of MBC’s The Oppa of Tteokbokki House, where she spoke about her friendship with Hwasa. Notably, the duo had first met in middle school, before going on to debut as half of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO in 2014.

The singer, however, revealed that she initially disliked her then-future groupmate when they first met, during the first day of a new term. “I didn’t like her at first,” the singer explained, per SBS Star. “Nobody asked her to sing, but she randomly sang in front of other classmates.”

“When I saw her do that, I was like, ‘Wow, I don’t think I’ll ever become close to her.’ She seemed like a total attention seeker,” Wheein added. Despite this, Wheein shared that she and Hwasa became quick friends after the latter approached her in class.

“After each of us introduced ourselves to the class, Hwasa suddenly came up to me. She was like, ‘I like you. Let’s be friends,’” she said. “It turned out we were much alike. We got along so well with each other and had the same dream to become a singer. So, we quickly became close.”

Later during her appearance on the MBC show, Wheein said Hwasa wanted to be friends with her because of the look Wheein had sported on the first day of school — which was the result of testing out a hair straightener the night before, but waking up too late to wash it.

“She told me that I seemed so cool like that, and she had an urge to be friends with me,” Wheein recalled.

In other MAMAMOO news, member Solar has revealed that a MAMAMOO comeback is currently not in the works, although hopes that they can release new music together this year. “It’s something that we’re continuing to work hard towards, but maybe not right now,” she said. “I will very, very carefully say maybe this year, but, again, it’s not definite!”