Rep for MAMAMOO’s Wheein denies she has signed with H1GHR music

A representative of MAMAMOO singer Wheein has dismissed reports that the musician has signed a contract with South Korean music label H1GHR Music.

Yesterday (July 28), South Korean media outlet Hankook Kyungje reported that the singer was in the final stages of discussions to sign an exclusive contract with H1GHR Music. The label was founded by Korean-American rapper and former 2PM member Jay Park, and is home to notable K-hip-hop and R&B musicians such as JAY B, pH-1, Sik-K and more.

However, a representative of Wheein has since denied the claims. In a separate statement to Sports Kyunghang later that day, the rep said that the report was “not true” and called the allegations “groundless”.

The representative added that Wheein has been “receiving offers from various agencies”, although did not specify the labels involved. However, they also stated that “nothing has been decided yet”, as translated by Soompi.

Last month, Wheein left her longtime agency RBW Entertainment after her contract with the label expired, becoming the only member of MAMAMOO to not renew her contract with the agency. The remaining members, Moonbyul, Hwasa and Solar, had re-signed earlier this year. opting to renew theirs.

Despite the termination of her contract with RBW, Wheein did made an “extended agreement” to remain a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023, and will continute to participate in future concerts and album releases.

Upon her departure, the ‘Water Color’ singer addressed the news in a handwritten letter that was released on her Instagram. “All four members of MAMAMOO will always be with you,” she reassured fans. “I will keep your countless words of support, concern, and encouragement in my heart and live a wonderful and brave life in the future.”