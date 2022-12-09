Man accused of killing Migos’ Takeoff denies shooting rapper

The man charged with killing Migos member Takeoff has claimed he is innocent, it has been reported.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. The rapper’s funeral took place in Atlanta, Georgia on November 11.

READ MORE: How the understated Takeoff became the real superstar of Migos

Last week, police said in a press conference that suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, had been arrested and was facing a murder charge.

Another man named Cameron Joshua was also arrested in connection to the shooting. The 22-year-old was charged with illegally having a gun at the time Takeoff was shot. However, investigators believed it was Clark’s gunfire that led to the artist’s death.

As Billboard reports, Clark claimed he is innocent during a brief court appearance on Monday (December 5).

His attorney Letitia Quinones said her client was “nervous” and “concerned” because he was “being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of, so how would anyone do in that type of circumstance?”

Asked whether Clark – who is said to work as a DJ – knew Takeoff, Quinones responded: “We really don’t want to go into the facts at this point.”

She went on to describe Takeoff’s death as a “tragedy” that is “happening well too often in our communities”.

“There is a lot of investigation that needs to be done,” Quinones said. “So, we just ask that everyone keep an open mind and let the system do its part and let the Constitution do its part and that is, right now he’s innocent until he’s proven guilty.”

It is said that prosecutors declined to comment.

Clark is being held on $2million (£1.6m) bond and is due to attend a bond reduction hearing next Wednesday (December 14).

Police said they had identified Clark through the use of shooting reconstruction and ballistics evidence, as well as mobile phone and surveillance video footage that “surfaced over time”.

Per Billboard, court documents suggest that Clark was preparing to leave the US for Mexico at the time of his arrest. He is said to have obtained an expedited passport and had a “large amount” of cash.

But Quinones claimed Clark had been planning to visit Mexico on holiday, and cancelled his trip prior to his arrest. “He wasn’t trying to go anywhere,” she said.

According to previous reports, a man opened fire after a disagreement broke out during a game of dice. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head or neck.

Two other people also sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Police said that Takeoff was not involved in the argument or the dice game, calling him an “innocent bystander”.

Earlier this month, Quavo’s sister shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”.

Meanwhile, Offset recently paid tribute to Takeoff during his first live concert since his bandmate’s death. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the audience in Miami, Florida.