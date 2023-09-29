Man arrested over Tupac Shakur drive-by shooting in 1996

Las Vegas police have reportedly arrested a man in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996.

The rapper was killed at the age of 25 in a drive-by shooting and the identity of his killer has remained a mystery ever since.

AP reports that the man arrested early this morning (September 29) was Duane “Keffe D” Davis, but the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest. They were not authorised to speak publicly prior to the indictment, which is expected later today.

Davis has been known to investigators for some time and has admitted both in interviews and his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend that he was in the Cadillac from which the shots were fired 27 years ago. He has also said he is one of the last living witnesses to the shooting.

In July, Las Vegas police raided the home of Davis’ wife. Documents said that they were looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur” and police later reported collecting multiple computers, a cellphone and hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs” and a copy of Compton Street Legend.

Davis is the uncle of the late Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, one of Shakur’s known rivals. Anderson was seen as a suspect shortly after the shooting but denied any involvement. Two years later, he died in a shooting in Compton, California.

Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective who worked for years on the Shakur murder and wrote a book about it, said he would not be surprised by Davis’s indictment and arrest.

“It’s so long overdue,” Kading told the Associated Press during a recent interview. “People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted.”

He added that he believed that because the killing was premeditated Davis could face a first-degree murder charge.

“All the other direct conspirators or participants are all dead,” Kading said. “Keefe D is the last man standing among the individuals that conspired to kill Tupac.”