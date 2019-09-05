Man breaks into Taylor Swift’s home but takes off shoes first “to be polite”

At least he had some manners

A New Jersey man was recently arrested after he was caught breaking and entering Taylor Swift’s house in Rhode Island. According to the local police, the trespasser was caught red-handed – and barefoot, as he removed his shoes to be “polite” before entering the pop star’s home.

Last Friday (September 30), Westerly authorities were alerted of a break-in at Swift’s million-dollar beach home, where they discovered 26-year-old Richard Joseph McEwan. He had jumped over a fence and broken a glass door, which triggered the motion-activated burglar alarm, The Westerly Sun reported.

When the police arrived, McEwan ran inside Swift’s house but was caught after a brief chase. “A pair of orange shoes were found at the doorway where he broke in,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told the news outlet. “When officers asked him why he wasn’t wearing any, he told them, ‘I was always taught that when you go into someone’s home, you have to take your shoes off.’”

“[McEwan] said he did it because it was polite,” Lacey said. He also added that no one was home when the incident occurred.

McEwan was charged with breaking and entering and wilful trespassing. He was later released on a $5,000 surety bond and is due in court for a felony screening.

