Man accused of supplying drugs that led to Mac Miller’s death agrees to guilty plea deal

The man who supplied fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills that contributed to Mac Miller‘s death has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of fentanyl distribution.

Stephen Andrew Walter is one of three men charged in relation to Miller’s death, along with Cameron James Pettit and Ryan Michael Reavis. According to court documents, Walter originally provided the pills to Reavis, who delivered them to Pettit, who ultimately sold them to Miller on September 5, 2018.

Miller was found dead two days later on September 7, with his death later determined an accidental drug overdose from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. Walter, Pettit and Reavis were indicted in 2019 on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death.

As part of Walter’s deal, his grand jury indictment on the more serious charges of fentanyl distribution resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death will be waived. He will instead be charged on a single count of fentanyl distribution. As Rolling Stone reports, Walter has agreed to a prison sentence of 17 years, which the judge in the trial will either accept or reject.

In a written statement attached to the agreement filed in Los Angeles federal court, Walter said: “I am pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charge and wish to take advantage of the promises set forth in this agreement.”

According to Rolling Stone, Pettit has also reached a plea agreement that has been sealed, while Reavis will go to trial on March 1.

Earlier this month, Miller’s mixtape ‘Faces’ arrived on streaming platforms for the first time. Originally released in May of 2014, the project features appearances from Schoolboy Q, Rick Ross, Thundercat, Vince Staples, Mike Jones, Earl Sweatshirt and more.