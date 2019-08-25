Man dies after falling ill at Creamfields festival

It's the second reported UK music festival death this weekend

A 19-year-old man has died after falling ill at Cheshire’s Creamfields festival, it is being reported.

Security staff at the event said they spotted the teenager, from Warrington, looking unwell at 12:12am on Saturday (August 24), as reported by The Guardian. He was taken to a medical tent on site where he was assessed by a doctor before being transferred to Warrington district general hospital, where he died.

“A file will prepared for the coroner and our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time,” said DI Alistair Hinze, of Cheshire police, adding that there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A postmortem examination will take place in due course, police said.

A Creamfields spokeswoman added: “We are deeply saddened to hear of this tragic accident. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones and we continue to work closely with the authorities.”

Earlier, the festival warned that “extra-strong” ecstasy pills were in circulation at the site.

A Creamfields spokesman said: “There are extra-strong MDMA pills in circulation. If you feel hot, develop a fast heart rate or have a friend who is unresponsive, please seek help with a member of staff as soon as possible.”

This is the second reported UK music festival death this weekend.

On Saturday (August 24), a teenager died of a suspected drug overdose at Leeds Festival.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the festival following a report that a teenager had died on site during the early hours of Saturday morning.

“To say we are deeply saddened about this tragedy, is an understatement,” said Festival Republic Director Melvin Benn. “At this point, we implore the media to respect the family’s wishes of privacy at this devastating time. The West Yorkshire Police have taken action against those that may have supplied the drugs, and we will continue to work with them as usual.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone attending Reading and Leeds Festival that there is no safe way to take prohibited drugs and there are no safe prohibited drugs.”