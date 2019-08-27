Man dies after falling ill at Reading Festival

His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A man has died after falling ill at Reading Festival.

The death of the man, who has not been formally identified, is being treated as unexplained by police.

Emergency services were reportedly recalled to the music festival shortly before 11PM on Saturday, at the end of the festival’s second day.

He was taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital at 11.40PM, but died the next day. Thames Valley Police say his next of kin have been notified.

Chief superintendent Rob France, Reading Festival’s police commander, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of how he became ill and his death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“We will continue to provide support to the man’s family at this difficult time.”

The man’s death comes after a teenager died of a suspected drug overdose at Leeds Festival.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the festival following a report that a teenager had died on site during the early hours of Saturday morning (August 24).

According to The Mirror, a 17-year-old girl from the Oldham area died around 3:40am from a suspected drug overdose.

A 17-year-old boy, who is also from the Oldham area, was been arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs.