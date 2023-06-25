Man dies after “medical incident” at Glastonbury 2023

A man in his forties has died in the early hours of this morning at Glastonbury 2023 after a “medical incident” at the festival.

As The Independent report, a statement from Avon & Somerset Police confirmed that emergency services responded to the incident at around 4am on Sunday morning (June 25) on the festival’s railway line footpath.

They said: “Shortly before 4am today emergency services responded to a medical incident involving a man in his 40s at Glastonbury Festival.

“The incident happened on a footpath known as the old railway line. Sadly, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The statement concluded by adding that the death is not being treated as suspicious and police are now carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner. NME has reached out to the festival for comment.

Glastonbury 2023 will conclude tonight with a headline set by Elton John, who will be playing his final show in the UK.

Check out all the latest from the final day of Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.