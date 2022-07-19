Man dies in escalator fall after The Weeknd gig in Philadelphia

News has emerged of a 32-year-old man dying after he fell 40ft from an escalator at a The Weeknd concert in Philadelphia.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died last Thursday (July 14) from major head trauma after what appears to have been an accidental fall.

A local report in the Philadelphia Inquirer has said that no foul play is suspected. The incident happened at 10.47pm at Lincoln Financial Field on the opening night of The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ stadium tour.

Police said the man was sitting on the escalator rail before he fell. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead just after midnight on Friday (July 15).

Bob Lange, SVP of communications for the Philadelphia Eagles, which operates the stadium, told the Inquirer that he believe the concert had finished and people were leaving the stadium at the time of the incident.

Tour promoter Live Nation is yet to comment, as is The Weeknd.

The gig in Philadelphia marked a belated start of The Weeknd’s global stadium tour, which was previously rescheduled three separate times due to the COVID pandemic.

