Man dies in unexplained circumstances at Download Festival

A man has died in hospital after becoming unwell at Download Festival.

Leicestershire Police told BBC News that the man was taken to hospital on Saturday evening (June 11) when Iron Maiden were the headline act.

The force said that the festival attendee’s death was being treated as unexplained and that inquiries are ongoing.

This year’s Download Festival took place from Friday (June 10) until Sunday (June 12) at Leicestershire’s Donington Park. It was headlined by KISS, Biffy Clyro and Iron Maiden.

NME‘s Ali Shutler reviewed this year’s event. He wrote in a three-star review that smaller acts, such as Sleep Token and Wargasm “show the scene’s in rude health” but “as for the dinosaurs taking up the main stage: Kiss off!”

In other news, Download is set to become even bigger, with organisers announcing yesterday (June 13) that next year’s edition will stretch over four days for the first time.

Next year’s event will take place from June 8 to June 11 2023 at its regular Donnington Park home. The expansion will coincide with its 20th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking to NME in April, the festival’s booker Andy Copping said that next year’s headliners have already been booked. “It’s the first time I’ve booked all the headliners in advance ahead of the prior year’s event. That news will come out not too long after this year’s festival, hopefully,” he said.

“We’re way, way down the line – because next year is essentially our 20th year so we wanted to do something a little bit special. All I can say is that it will be very, very exciting.”

